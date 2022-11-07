3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Lifted by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 0.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in 3M by 2.7% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 0.1 %

3M stock opened at $125.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.88. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $186.30.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,792,151 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.93.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

