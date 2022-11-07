299,152 Shares in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Purchased by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 299,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,000. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.01% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGXU. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGXU traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,597. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $25.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90.

