268,607 Shares in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Purchased by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 268,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,543,000. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF accounts for 1.6% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rock Creek Group LP owned 0.31% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter worth about $452,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,130.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,858,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,792 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 20,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 193,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWT stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $43.27. The company had a trading volume of 96,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,619. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $40.89 and a one year high of $68.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $50.09.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

