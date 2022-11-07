25,793 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.5% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THC opened at $41.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.68. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

THC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,918,542.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 392,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,918,542.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

