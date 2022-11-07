23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Gap Up to $2.96

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 2.96, but opened at 3.07. 23andMe shares last traded at 2.88, with a volume of 19,070 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

23andMe Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of 3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at 23andMe

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of 64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 61.60 million. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 29.57% and a negative net margin of 95.61%. 23andMe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

In related news, insider Kenneth J. Hillan sold 8,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.64, for a total value of 31,860.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 713,742.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of 23andMe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of 23andMe by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of 23andMe by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of 23andMe by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 23andMe by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in 23andMe by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.64% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

Featured Articles

