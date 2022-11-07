1peco Price Tops $1.43 on Major Exchanges (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 7th. Over the last seven days, 1peco has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One 1peco token can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00006938 BTC on major exchanges. 1peco has a market capitalization of $215.18 million and approximately $2,109.00 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1peco alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.07 or 0.00595289 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.46 or 0.31007620 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000255 BTC.

1peco Token Profile

1peco was first traded on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1peco is medium.com/@1eco. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld.

1peco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1peco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1peco using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1peco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1peco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.