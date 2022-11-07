17,628 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2,629.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,290,000 after buying an additional 676,864 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,483,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 757,822.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 272,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,057,000 after buying an additional 272,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of WPC opened at $77.40 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.25%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

