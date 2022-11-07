12,680 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 799,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 54,910 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 340,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 27,377 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 345,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 106,288 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 50,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.
Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of ET stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.
Energy Transfer Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.
Featured Articles
