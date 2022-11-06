Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Holdings Raised by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 387.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,524 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,671 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZION. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZION. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $49.76 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average of $54.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $123,774.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $789,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at $656,135.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $123,774.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,044 shares of company stock valued at $846,045 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.