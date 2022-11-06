Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 25.8% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $130.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.81 and a 200-day moving average of $167.18. The firm has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $197.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

