Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $1.62 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 40.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 208.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock opened at $107.62 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.21.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

