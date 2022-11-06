Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,122,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,732,000 after acquiring an additional 517,046 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,669,000 after acquiring an additional 228,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,967,000 after acquiring an additional 207,098 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,466,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Bank of America cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.08.

Shares of FLT opened at $177.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $265.30.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $861.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 42.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

