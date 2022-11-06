Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 6,918 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.8% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $116.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $166.44.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,216. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.56.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

