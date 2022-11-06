WOO Network Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. WOO Network has a market cap of $210.05 million and $18.63 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOO Network token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WOO Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.53 or 0.00593659 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,538.58 or 0.30922729 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000290 BTC.

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network was first traded on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,962,243,792 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,194,763,755 tokens. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.