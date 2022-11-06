WhiteCoin Price Down 5.7% This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 62% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $49.67 million and $11.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

