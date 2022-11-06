Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Western Union also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.85 EPS.

Western Union Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:WU traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $12.81. 5,974,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,470,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.87. Western Union has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 195.13% and a net margin of 17.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

WU has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut Western Union from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $14.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Union by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,409,000 after buying an additional 445,385 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Western Union by 11.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,359,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,183,000 after buying an additional 639,297 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Western Union by 18.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after buying an additional 370,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Western Union by 14.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,691,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,706,000 after buying an additional 211,309 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

