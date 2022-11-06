WEMIX Price Up 15.1% This Week (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $522.21 million and $44.41 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WEMIX has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for about $1.64 or 0.00007716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,653.86 or 0.31284326 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012219 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX launched on August 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 318,421,502 coins. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 1,018,187,200 with 318,421,502 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.63867726 USD and is up 14.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $104,732,799.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

