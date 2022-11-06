WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.09-$5.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $545.00 million-$570.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $546.75 million.

WDFC stock traded up $5.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.61. 88,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,379. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of -0.21. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $145.16 and a twelve month high of $255.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). WD-40 had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.67%.

WDFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $403,422.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.16 per share, with a total value of $99,957.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,924.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $403,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at $921,999.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after buying an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,218,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 27.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after buying an additional 70,598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 36.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,526,000 after buying an additional 32,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,578,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

