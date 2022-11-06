WAX Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.26 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $199.05 million and approximately $16.26 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0878 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,958,967,043 coins and its circulating supply is 2,267,413,994 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,958,657,237.0635424 with 2,267,146,336.9245825 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.08858877 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $17,939,619.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

