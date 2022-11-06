Wanchain Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 6th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $36.67 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00088070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00069830 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001949 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00014861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00024935 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000283 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006877 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

