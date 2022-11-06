Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Acquired by Rezny Wealth Management Inc.

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 2,300.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,318 shares during the period. Victoria’s Secret & Co. comprises about 0.1% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,991,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,727,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,296,000 after purchasing an additional 975,637 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,931,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,092,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,116,000 after purchasing an additional 609,003 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of VSCO stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $39.06. 629,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,719. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $65.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VSCO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen started coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.