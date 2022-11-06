USDD (USDD) Trading 0.2% Lower This Week

USDD (USDD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. USDD has a market capitalization of $721.82 million and approximately $49.46 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One USDD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USDD Token Profile

USDD launched on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,037 tokens. The official website for USDD is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

