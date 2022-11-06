USD Coin Price Reaches $1.00 (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 6th. USD Coin has a total market cap of $42.20 billion and $2.26 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003263 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.53 or 0.00593659 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,538.58 or 0.30922729 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000290 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 42,193,343,562 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
