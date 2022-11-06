Uniswap (UNI) Reaches Market Cap of $5.42 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $5.42 billion and $167.98 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $7.11 or 0.00033958 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.00325035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00019905 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001284 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002580 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00018726 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

