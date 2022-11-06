Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $7.68 on Major Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $7.68 or 0.00036180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion and approximately $188.37 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.64875105 USD and is up 8.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 510 active market(s) with $281,171,400.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

