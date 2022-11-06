UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.10-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

UniFirst Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:UNF traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.56. The company had a trading volume of 34,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.40. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $154.72 and a 12-month high of $214.65.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $221,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $282,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $221,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,978 shares of company stock valued at $536,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UniFirst

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in UniFirst by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 232,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,873,000 after acquiring an additional 33,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UniFirst by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,404,000 after acquiring an additional 23,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in UniFirst by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,628,000 after acquiring an additional 21,774 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in UniFirst by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 18,026 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in UniFirst by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

