U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $2,514,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $42.83 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.60.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

