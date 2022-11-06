Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $175.00.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on TWLO. Barclays lowered their price objective on Twilio to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Twilio from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.54.
Twilio Stock Performance
Shares of Twilio stock opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $317.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio
In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,105.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,105.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Twilio
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Twilio by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,920,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,497,000 after acquiring an additional 891,897 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,826,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,195 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,230,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,636,000 after acquiring an additional 622,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,124,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,572,000 after acquiring an additional 369,868 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
