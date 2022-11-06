TPI Fund Managers Ltd Lowers Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 2.4% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $14,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Shares of MS traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $84.85. 6,929,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,406,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.38. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

