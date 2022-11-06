TPI Fund Managers Ltd Increases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 285,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,358,600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,585,000 after acquiring an additional 152,700 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,316 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 521.6% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.58.

Applied Materials stock traded up $5.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.70. 8,692,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,197,437. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

