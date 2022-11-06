TPI Fund Managers Ltd Buys 65,192 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 204,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,192 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts comprises 2.3% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $13,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WH. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WH remained flat at $71.96 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,731. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.11.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Featured Articles

