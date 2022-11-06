TPI Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 8,135 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 2.8% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 186.1% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.26.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $9.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $318.37. 3,246,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,186,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.21. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $306.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

