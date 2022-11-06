TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BLD. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.88.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $146.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.53. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $141.28 and a 52 week high of $284.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.51.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.71. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 394.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

