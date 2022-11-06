Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $8.36 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $8.36 billion and $8.19 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00007900 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,240.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005607 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019379 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00038717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00049585 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00022805 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00250558 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.64035103 USD and is up 2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $12,586,143.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.