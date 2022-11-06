TheStreet Upgrades Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) to B-

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLXGet Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.8 %

TSLX opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 123.53%.

Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 64,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at $533,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 165.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 353,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

