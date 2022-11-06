TheStreet Upgrades Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.8 %

TSLX opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 123.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 64,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at $533,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 165.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 353,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

