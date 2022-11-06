TheStreet Downgrades CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CVS. Bank of America dropped their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $99.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.97. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

