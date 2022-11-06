The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) VP Sells $1,199,011.84 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 13,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $1,199,011.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,954.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $91.24 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 8,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.60.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

