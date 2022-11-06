The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) VP Sells $1,199,011.84 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 13,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $1,199,011.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,954.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ ENSG opened at $91.24 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00.
The Ensign Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.60.
The Ensign Group Company Profile
The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.
