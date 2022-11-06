The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after purchasing an additional 342,680 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,443,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,404,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $135.08.

Clorox Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $140.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.95.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.79%.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.