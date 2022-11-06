Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,391 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $162.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.28. The stock has a market cap of $147.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 51.99%.

Several analysts have commented on TXN shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

