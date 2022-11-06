Tesco’s (TSCO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TSCO. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 325 ($3.76) to GBX 310 ($3.58) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesco to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 350 ($4.05) to GBX 260 ($3.01) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.70) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 320 ($3.70) to GBX 240 ($2.77) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 293.33 ($3.39).

TSCO opened at GBX 223.20 ($2.58) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,860.00. Tesco has a 12 month low of GBX 194.35 ($2.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 304.10 ($3.52). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 221.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 248.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a GBX 3.85 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. Tesco’s payout ratio is currently 90.83%.

In other Tesco news, insider Bertrand Bodson purchased 12,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.37) per share, for a total transaction of £24,991.55 ($28,895.31). In other news, insider Ken Murphy acquired 24,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £49,678.08 ($57,437.95). Also, insider Bertrand Bodson acquired 12,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.37) per share, for a total transaction of £24,991.55 ($28,895.31). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 36,664 shares of company stock worth $7,494,528.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

