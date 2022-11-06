Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Sells 570,920 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 613,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 570,920 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 3.4% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $57,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 142,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,817,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 388.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

Shares of ICE traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,173,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,711. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $138.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.