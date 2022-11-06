Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Sells 129,334 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129,334 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for 2.2% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned about 0.08% of Moody’s worth $38,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Moody’s by 32.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Moody’s by 132.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after buying an additional 16,103 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 98.0% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,714. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $403.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.07.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.