Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Sells 109,287 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,490 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 109,287 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in NIKE by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $225,747,000 after acquiring an additional 788,270 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,222,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $568,233,000 after acquiring an additional 735,466 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in NIKE by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,534,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $744,735,000 after acquiring an additional 676,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,511,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,247,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.22.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

