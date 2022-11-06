Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Has $44.16 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lessened its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 759,515 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for about 2.6% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $44,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 32.7% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CP stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,198. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.18. The company has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

