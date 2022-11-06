TerraClassicUSD Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $39.66 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0383 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $375.80 million and approximately $39.66 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00091933 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00071892 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000569 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002017 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015538 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00026074 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001380 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006823 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000300 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,808,013,740 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
