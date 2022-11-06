Tenset (10SET) Price Tops $1.27

Tenset (10SET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. In the last seven days, Tenset has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One Tenset token can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00005968 BTC on major exchanges. Tenset has a market capitalization of $233.11 million and approximately $31,932.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tenset Token Profile

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,049,428 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. The official message board for Tenset is 10set.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

