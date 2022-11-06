Tangible (TNGBL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $55.17 Million

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. In the last week, Tangible has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tangible has a market cap of $55.17 million and approximately $746.00 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tangible token can currently be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00008000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tangible Profile

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 1.68285118 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars.

