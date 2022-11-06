Synapse Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $180.83 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last week, Synapse has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Synapse token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $180.83 million and $1.60 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

