Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Hits $0.0227

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $73.27 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,697,266,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,225,354,599 tokens. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

