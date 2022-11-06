SushiSwap Hits Market Cap of $222.08 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for $1.75 or 0.00008260 BTC on major exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $222.08 million and $113.08 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SushiSwap was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

